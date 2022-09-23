Gombe declares cholera outbreak, records 10 deaths, 236 cases

Gombe State Government has declared that there is a cholera outbreak in the state which has claimed the lives of 10 people while another 236 persons have been infected.

This was made known by the executive secretary of the Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency (GMSPHDA), Dr Abdulrahman Shuaibu while addressing Journalists on the outbreak of the disease in the state on behalf of the Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru.

He said as of the 20th of September, the number of the cases had increased to 236, noting that in the year 2021, the state recorded a total of 2, 373 cases of the disease in three outbreaks within that year.

According to him, “This year, from 30th of June, 2022, we had sporadic cases of cholera in Balanga local government area and because of the preparedness and prompt response, it has been largely subdued without escalation.

“We are witnessing an increased downpour of rainfall and resulting flooding in many parts of the state and this resulted in cases of cholera outbreaks in 8 wards across Balanga, Yamaltu-Deba, Nafada, Funakaye and Gombe local government areas”, he added.

Shuaibu added that “The State Ministry of Health has promptly initiated public health actions for prevention and control of cholera. As of yesterday, 20th September 2022, there is an increasing number of cases in Gombe State, 236 cases have been line listed so far.”

He further said that the Ministry of Health had activated an incident management system for control of cholera at the Primary Health Emergency Centre in the state, and established 13 cholera treatment units across the five affected local governments for management of cases free of charge.

He added that house-to-house sensitization and distribution of water treatment tablets in all affected communities would be conducted.

This is even as he stated that contamination of affected wells and boreholes in communities would be carried out.

In the prevention of the disease, he advised that the use of clean water, consumption of hygienically prepared meals particularly uncooked food, and personal and environmental hygiene are proven preventive measures against the disease.

While noting that cholera is characterized by severe diarrhoea and vomiting, he said it can be rapidly fatal if prompt actions are not taken towards managing the cases and without effective infection prevention control.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE