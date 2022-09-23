Four benefits of pawpaw and how to use it on your skin

Pawpaw is a type of fruit that produces seeds at any time of the year. Pawpaw is high in vitamin A, which enhances eye health and prevents eyesight loss.

Antioxidants like lycopene and vitamin C can be found in abundance. Even while pawpaw is beneficial when consumed, it is also useful when applied topically to the skin. To maintain good skin, consider using pawpaw. According to Scott Frothingham on Healthline, here are some benefits of pawpaw on the skin.

1. Wipes scars on the skin

It can be used to wipe away aberrant pigmentation, such as scars on your skin. It has bleaching chemicals that help diminish the appearance of scars and other skin discolorations. Also included are enzymes that can dissolve the dead skin that causes scales to form on the skin’s surface.

The beta-carotene it provides can help the skin seem healthier and more vibrant. To make a paste, simply remove the pulp from the ripe pawpaw and crush it. Apply it to the areas of your skin that are scarred or discolored.

2. Keeps the skin from drying out

It can be applied to the skin to keep it from drying out. Healthy, supple skin is the result of consuming pawpaw, because of the antioxidants included in the fruit. To apply on the skim, take the pawpaw skin and rub the inner part of it on your face first thing in the morning. After 30 minutes, you can wash it off and let it dry.

3. Delays aging process of the skin

The number of carotenoids found in pawpaw assists in delaying the aging process of the skin by protecting it from the harm that is caused by free radicals. They help the skin’s elasticity and collagen stay strong and prevent the wrinkling that comes with getting older. The skin between your toes, in particular, will benefit from a thorough application of pawpaw extract.

4. Prevents skin illness

You can use it to prevent skin illnesses such as eczema, itchy skin, and psoriasis by applying it to affected areas of your skin regularly. Because of its enzyme content, it can aid in the removal of dull, lifeless skin. Apply a paste made from mashed fresh pawpaw that has reached full ripeness directly to the skin.

