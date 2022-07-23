Gombe-Bauchi highway cut off for third time, commuters stranded

For the third time in one month, commuters along the ever-busy Bauchi-Gombe highway have been left stranded as the culvert in Bara has failed again.

The culvert was overrun by heavy rainfall while under rehabilitation.

Information from the Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) contained that the construction company, ENERCO has since a week stopped work after the palliative work was done on one lane of the Bara-Gombe after workers said they were waiting for the supply of cement.

FRSC stated that the culvert has given way, is not motorable and therefore advised motorists to use alternative routes.

According to the FRSC, the alternative routes from Adamawa – Abuja is Yola- Gombe – Dukku – Darazo – Bauchi – Jos – Abuja while Abuja – Yola is Abuja – Jos – Bauchi – Darazo – Dukku – Gombe – Yola.

Motorists are further advised to adhere strictly to road traffic rules and regulations and exercise caution on the new routes as well as ensure vehicles are in good working conditions, particularly the electrical components considering that it is raining season.

They are also advised to ensure that there are good tyres and braking system are at optimal working condition and make enquiries at junctions not well scripted by road signs.