We’ll follow you wherever you go, Osun PDP leadership caucus backs Adeleke amid defection rumours

The leadership of the Osun State caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ademola Adeleke, affirming their commitment to follow him wherever he goes.

Following their meeting at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Osogbo, the party leadership issued a communiqué, assuring their firm support for the governor.

In the communiqué, made available to journalists by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the caucus acknowledged that while the governor is still consulting on his next course of action, they fully back him and will align with his eventual decision.

They said, “We declare our unanimous support for any political decision he may take amid growing speculations about a possible defection.”

The caucus praised Governor Adeleke’s performance and leadership style, mandating him to continue consultations with stakeholders both within and outside the state.

Present at the meeting were representatives from all segments of the party and government, including members of the National and State Assemblies, the State Executive Council, party leadership, the Special Advisers’ Forum, the elders’ caucus, and the leadership of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun chapter.

Others in attendance included Governor Ademola Adeleke; Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi; Deputy Senate Minority Leader Senator Lere Oyewumi; House of Representatives members Bamidele Sallam, Clement Olohunwa, and Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro; Modupeola Adeleke; PDP South-West Vice Chairman Engr. Kamorudeen Ajisafe; Osun PDP Chairman Sunday Bisi; Speaker of the House Adewale Egbedun; Deputy Speaker Ireyode Oyewusi; Secretary to the State Government Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff Kazeem Akinleye; former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Senator Oluwole Alabi; Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo; Alhaji Fatai Akinbade; Lasun Yusuf; Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa; Rev. Bunmi Jenyo; ALGON Chairman Sarafadeen Awotunde; Special Adviser on Politics Muniru Raji; SUBEB Chairman Ibukun Fadipe; and PDP State Secretary Bola Ajao.

