Lecturers sack: Kogi varsity says admission of exhibits by court not unusual

The Prince Abubakar Audu University (formerly Kogi State University), Anyigba in Kogi State has described the ongoing judicial proceedings at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria sitting in Abuja as a procedural routine that does not confer any advantage to either party in the case.

The court admitted a total of 345 exhibits in a suit filed by 114 members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) challenging their unlawful sack by Kogi State University (KSU).

The management of the institution made the disclosure in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Tairu Momoh while reacting to media reports on the matter. Management expressed confidence in ability of the judiciary to determine the case in the interest of justice.

Recalled that Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba formerly Kogi State University had by a letter of August 14, 2017, with reference No. KSU/R/EST/EMP/SS/Vol 1, terminated the appointment of the 114 lecturers on grounds of reorganization of the institution.

The public relations unit of the university noted that the action instituted against the university commenced in 2017 and that all that was reported in the said case are normal procedural routine.

The management said the clarification has become necessary so as to correct the erroneous impression the media report and headlines have created in the minds of some persons.

At the resumed hearing, human rights activists and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, tendered exhibits and were admitted by Justice Rakiya Haastrup, to determine the legality or otherwise of the alleged unjust layoff of the lecturers.

Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) had instituted the suit at the Industrial Court in Abuja on behalf of the lecturers including about six professors against Kogi State University and the Attorney General of Kogi State as 1st and 2nd defendants respectfully, praying for the reversal of the purported sack of his clients.

However, in the suit, Falana amongst others asked the Industrial Court to declare the termination of his clients’ appointments as illegal, null and void on the ground that it violated the extant provisions of Chapter 6 paragraph 6.4.6 of the Kogi State University conditions and schemes of service for senior staff dated November 2008.

Counsel to the university, Mr Wisdom Caleb and that of the Kogi State Attorney General, Abbas Kamarudeen agreed to object to the exhibits, if any, at the final address stage.

Justice Haastrup while admitting the exhibits fixed October 24, 25 and 26 for cross-examination of the witness on his evidence in chief.