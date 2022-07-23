2023: We are mobilising women nationwide for Tinubu — APC National Women Leader, Edu

The women wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to mobilise and ensure that no fewer than 40 million Nigerians support and vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the coming 2023 presidential elections.

The National Women Leader of APC, Dr Betta Edu, who disclosed this while meeting with the APC presidential candidate, said the women wing of the party has commenced mobilization across the 36 states of the country to ensure victory for Tinubu in the next year’s election.

Edu said women across the 36 states of the federation are being massively mobilised to ensure the success of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The National Women Leader assured Tinubu that the woman wing has commenced the mobilisation of women across the country from door to door until everyone is reached and convinced to vote for a candidate who has an unbeatable track record of performance and women mainstreaming.

According to Edu, who said the women decided to support Tinubu because of his leadership qualities, the APC presidential candidate has a good track record in providing good leadership and infrastructure as well as in the management of the economy for collective prosperity.

She described Tinubu’s democratic credentials as impeccable, disclosing that women in APC have agreed and are ready to support him because Tinubu has distinguished himself over time as a champion of democracy, saying with such an antecedent, Nigerians cannot hope for a better President come 2023.

She, however, restated the readiness and commitment of women to the emergence of Tinubu as the president of the country, assuring that no fewer than 40 million votes would be delivered for APC in the 2023 presidential election.

In his response, Tinubu appreciated the APC women for the visit and extolled the virtues and leadership qualities of the national woman leader, Dr Edu especially her dedication and commitment to the success of the party.

He expressed appreciation for the love and commitment of the women to deliver for APC and him in the election, noting that success is assured with the support women he is receiving across the nation.

Some of the women leaders in attendance include the Deputy National women Leader Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Senator Grace bent, Hon Kadijat Abubakar, Hon Akande Sadipe and Zonal Women Leaders and state women leaders from the 36 states.