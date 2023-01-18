General Elections: Stop making commitments on Party’s direction — SDP National Chairman

As the preparations for the forthcoming General Elections hot up, the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam on Wednesday banned

members of the Party and its Candidates in the polls from making commitments on the direction the Party would take and other related matters.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the National Publicity of the Party, NPS, Ambassador Rufus B. Aiyenigba against the repeated Claims of a former member of the Party that the SDP had allied with the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Statement made it clear that ” it is only the National Working Committee (NWC) that has authority to determine the direction of the party about elections and related matters”.

It further added that the leadership of the Party also stated unambiguously that no members or Candidates of the Party are authorised to make any commitments on behalf of the Party without clearing this with the National Working Committee”.

According to it, “for the avoidance of any doubts, the SDP National Headquarters further made itself clear

by defining “members” to include Zonal Chairmen, State Chairmen, Local

Government Chairmen and Ward Chairmen and “candidates” to include the Presidential, Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and Houses of

Assembly candidates.

It added that the National Chairman condemned, “in very strong terms, such unauthorized and illegitimate moves while stressing that “no member or candidate of the party has the powers to negotiate or decide on any form of alliance with any other political

party or candidates at whatever level”.

While urging the members of the public to pay proper attention to the Party’s position Alhaji Gabam warned that “any member or groups of the party found to be involved I’ve given up would face appropriate severe sanctions, the statement added.

