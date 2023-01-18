APC Professional Council hails Tinubu’s foundation for empowering 5,000 students

All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council, a group within the ruling party, has hailed the New Era Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) founded by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for empowering the youth, women and senior citizens in the country, as the NGO benefitted 5,000 students with its recent tuition-free and scholarship scheme.

The National Director-General of APC Professionals Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, gave this commendation while speaking at the flag off of the 4th Edition of the New Era Foundation’s Tuition Free and Scholarship Scheme for the targeted beneficiaries in Nigeria, noting that the body founded by Sen. Tinubu, wife of the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had continued to impact lives.

Bamigbade said the non-governmental organisation had over the years championed the growth and development of young people in the country irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliations.

According to him, the Foundation since its establishment in the year 2000 has continued to be a source of a dream come through to numerous Nigerians, even as it continued to impact women and senior citizens.

The party chieftain said the beneficiaries who were undergraduate students of various tertiary institutions would have their tuition fees paid in support of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Mandate.

Prince Adetokunbo Ademola, a chieftain of APC, who represented Sen. Tinubu at the event, said this was one way the Federal lawmaker had been demonstrating commitment in investing towards the future of young Nigerians since she became First Lady of Lagos State in the year 1999.

He urged the benefiting students to be of good behaviour, noting that the wife of the APC presidential candidate “is a mother with the heart of gold who has committed all her life to philanthropy and good gesture for the betterment of the society.”

Speaking further, Ademola said the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, would usher in new frontiers in youth programmes, geared towards their development and growth if elected the country’s president in the February presidential election.

Ademola, while noting that Tinubu is one of the biggest investors in social welfare in the country, appealed to the scholarship beneficiaries and young people, in general, to massively support the APC standard bearer to emerge as the country’s next president.

