Ganduje approves N4.66 billion to feed pupils as schools set to reopen

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the sum of N4.66 billion for school feeding programme of primary and secondary school students in the state in preparation to reopen schools

The state Commissioner for Education, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’ad Kiru, disclosed this on Tuesday in Kano during the opening ceremony of a Computer Literacy Workshop on preventive measures of COVID-19 for school principals held at the Ministry of Education.

The commissioner called on the principals to ensure that students are fed with quality meals, warning that diversion of the foodstuffs or funds made for the school feeding programme will not be tolerated

According to him, due to the hike in the prices of foodstuffs, the Governor Ganduje

approved the upward review of allocation for school feeding up to the tune of N4.66

billion.

He however added that the approval was part of preparations to reopen schools after the global coronavirus pandemic.

Malam Sa’ad Kiru also stated that all arrangements have been made to pay teachers allowances and other entitlements.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Not Yet Uhuru •Will Nigerians’ Indifference Spark Its Second Wave?

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Yoruba Summit Group Issues Red Alert On Nigeria

THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…

Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari

EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for urgent move to pull the country…

Crisis Rocks South-West PDP Again

THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West Zone has deepened as members of the Caretaker Committee have dissociated themselves from a statement credited to the chairman of the committee, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, on who should be the leader…