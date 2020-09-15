Plateau State Goverment has established the State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) to serve as a vehicle to midwife the attainment of Universal Health Coverage in the State.

In his address at the launching of PLASCHEMA in Jos, on Tuesday, Governor Simon Lalong said the scheme will guarantee access to quality and timely healthcare services for the elderly, physically and mentally challenged, children less than five years, orphaned and vulnerable children, pregnant women and the Internally Displaced Persons, who at the moment face difficulties.

According to him, experience from across the world has shown that the establishment of a health security system has the capacity to significantly impact positively on the health of the population adding that the administration will closely monitor the operations of the scheme to ensure that the goals are met.

He warned those saddled with the implementation of the programme to stick to the guidelines and conduct themselves in the most transparent, efficient and professional manner adding that the state government will not tolerate any abuse or manipulation of the process under whatever guise.

Governor Lalong urged the management of PLASCHEMA to work closely with the National Health Insurance Scheme with a view to learning from their successes and avoiding some of their mistakes adding that such partnership will help to shorten the learning curve and also ensure that the programme succeeds.

“It is our hope that the citizens of Plateau State will avail themselves of this unique opportunity to enrol and gain access to quality healthcare. This scheme is open for all Plateau residents in the formal and informal sectors together with their families,” he said.

On why Plateau State recently featured prominently in the daily chart of COVID-19 cases released by the NCDC, Governor Lalong attributed this to the delay in processing samples which accounts for backlog that appears to indicate the high number of cases when eventually released.

He said: “For us, it is better to test and deal with the infections than to shy away and put the lives of people at risk. While I commend the citizens for submitting to testing, I wish to appeal that we take personal responsibility by embracing hygiene protocols that protect us all.”

