Crisis rocks South-West PDP again

THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West Zone has deepened as members of the Caretaker Committee have dissociated themselves from a statement credited to the chairman of the committee, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, on who should be the leader of the party in the zone.

The letter titled “situation report about PDP South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee”, dated August 10, which was addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, was signed by seven members of the caretaker committee.

The members of the committee recommended that the National Working Committee of the party should wade into the crisis in the zone and also conduct a credible, transparent zonal congress that is devoid of violence if compromises cannot be reached.

The letter reads in part: “We refer to the press statement issued by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro and immediately dissociate ourselves from him because he is not acting on behalf of South West Caretaker Committee members of the party.

“We further condemn the content and context of the said statement on account of its puerile and narrow perspective which immediately betray the ignorance of our Zonal Caretaker Chairman on how to run the party.

“That Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is the only sitting governor in our zone and therefore the leader of the party in South West is not in contention.

“We however, underscore the fact that there are other leaders in the zone that continue to be of essence in the management and sustenance of the party in the zone. In this regard, we reiterate that ex-Governor Ayo Fayose, Hon Ladi Adebutu, and Senator Ademola Adeleke remain credible leaders of the party in our zone and we repose absolute confidence in them. We also publicly pledge our loyalty and total support to them as they continue to discharge responsibilities that extend the frontiers of the party in the zone.

“It is pertinent to put on record that Dayo Adegbenro, our Caretaker Committee Chairman is incompetent and lacks the required skill and tact to manage the party.

“On account of the foregoing, the NWC of our party is hereby invited to remove him from office before he does incalculable damage to the party.”

