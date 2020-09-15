Oyo NANS asks Makinde to reopen tertiary institutions

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee, Oyo State chapter has urged the state government to hasten processes towards the reopening of its tertiary institutions.

NANS made this call in an open letter signed by its Chairman, Opakunle Olufunmibi and Secretary, Ojetola Babatunde.

The student’s body hinged its worry on the seeming quiet of the state government regarding reopening of tertiary institutions at a time when some other states were announcing dates of reopening of their higher institutions.

In the letter titled, “Has Oyo State Stopped Being The Pacesetter?” the student’s body urged the Governor Seyi Makinde led the government to live up to its pacesetter name and order a reopening of the state’s higher institutions.

Schools had been ordered closed in March, in the wake of COVID-19.

The NANS letter read, in parts, “As it is no longer news that tertiary institutions are set to resume in several states as the State Government of these states has noted the dates for their respective commencement of activities.

“Unlike her counterparts in the Southwest, the Oyo State Government which even had the most expectation by many to take the lead in the development, is yet to call activities back to the tertiary institutions in the State.

*In the representation of concerned students in the State, the National Association of Nigerian Students. Oyo axis is enjoining the State Government to assume her position of pacesetting by surpassing her ready to resume counterparts with more readiness and preparedness to put tertiary learning on the run again, as we chose to understand that such delay could be for reasons of preparedness.

“We, therefore, urge the Oyo State Government to hurry in whatever procedures they want to put in place so our schools can be opened as soon as possible so we can commence activities with our colleagues in other institutions, meanwhile private Tertiary Institutions have long been progressing amidst the pandemic.”

