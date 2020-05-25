Gambari: Why Buhari made a right choice

It is heartwarming to have such a quintessential gentleman on board, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, offering his services to Nigeria in the capacity of Chief of Staff to the President. Those that had the opportunity to encounter and relate with him while he served in diplomatic capacity can attest to his open-heartedness, impeccable character and integrity. This is a man that served the Nigerian nation for the most part of his life, who never compromised the interest and welfare of the Nigerian community in the United States of America. Having had the privilege of coming across and relating with him at close quarter on several occasions gives me the confidence to attest to his pedigree, capacity and ability to function optimally in his new office.

As a diplomat, Professor Gambari’s wealth of experience in Nigeria and offshore, gives him the credentials for the task ahead. Beyond his sterling performance as a diplomat, I was thrilled by his outstanding performances in two of the many assignments he was given while serving outside Nigeria. The first was when he served at the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid (1990) and the other, his service at the Joint African Union-United Nations Special Representative for Darfur (2010). The apartheid assignment made him to work closely with many African governments in the coordination of UN policy to eradicate apartheid.

Despite the weight that comes with his multifarious assignments, he believes that privilege comes with responsibility. He once said in an interview in African newspaper that, “I regard myself as a teacher by training and diplomat by accident, long accident, but nonetheless accident! In many ways, I have been privileged and with privilege come a lot of responsibilities.”

With his responsibilities as Chief of Staff to the President, I am wishing Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari a successful tenure in office, and as you have always done, may you do well in your new assignment.

Bukola Adetula, Ondo State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

South-West Attorney Generals Meet, To Harmonise Region’s Laws

The Attorney Generals of the six South-West states held their first virtual meeting since the coronavirus pandemic and deliberated on issues pertaining to the effective administration of justice in the region. The meeting which was facilitated by the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda… Read full story

COVID-19: Inter-State Lockdown Breaks Down

There is a brewing anxiety over apparent breakdown of the lockdown and restriction of interstate movement of non-essential persons and goods ordered by the Federal Government to curb the spread of coronavirus. The development has reportedly resulted in the spike of virus cases in some states, particularly Lagos and Ogun… Read full story

Anxiety Over Retirement Age For National Assembly Clerk, Others

MOVE by the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Sani-Omolori and certain senior officials to extend their service beyond the statutory 35 years may have hit the rocks, Sunday Tribune can authoritatively reveal. Investigations revealed that banking on a controversial amendment, ‘Retirement age and… Read full story

COVID-19 Fears: Buhari Bars Sallah Visitors From Villa

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will be obeying the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar that all Muslims in the country should observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at home. He also asked politicians, religious leaders, top government officials and children not to visit him during the… Read full story

FG Pays April Allowances To N-Power Beneficiaries

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Saturday disclosed that it has concluded payment of April stipends to all the N-Power beneficiaries across the country. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar… Read full story

UK COVID-19 Deaths Rise To 36,675 After Another 282 Patients Die

Another 282 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 36,675, British Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said on Saturday. The figures include COVID-19 related deaths in all settings such as hospitals, care homes and the… Read full story

Develop Creative Industry For Stronger Economy, Chinese Envoy Advises FG

A Chinese envoy to Nigeria, Mr Li Xuda, told the Federal Government on Saturday to focus more on developing the creative industry to fortify Nigeria’s economy. Tribune Online reports that Xuda who is the Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China gave the advice at a zoom meeting… Read full story

Amaechi’s Theory Of Nigerian Politicians And Their Monkeys

AWAY from the ravages of COVID-19 and the dispiriting news of multiple infections and rising deaths, the interview granted by Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to the Punch newspaper made an interesting reading. In the interview, Amaechi revealed a lot about himself, the nature of Nigerian politics… Read full story

Two Young Men Arrested By Amotekun For Allegedly Stealing Five Female Panties In Osun

Two men who specialised in stealing female panties for ritual purposes in Osun State were on Saturday, May 23, arrested after they were found with five female panties. The two men were arrested at the Kajola Ajaba community in the Ila Orangun area of the state by the newly-created security network in the state… Read full story

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia To Quarantine Banknotes, Coins Up To 20 Days

Saudi Arabia will quarantine banknotes and coins it receives from local and foreign sources for a period of 14 to 20 days as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority… Read full story