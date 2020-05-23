COVID-19: Saudi Arabia to quarantine banknotes, coins up to 20 days

Saudi Arabia will quarantine banknotes and coins it receives from local and foreign sources for a period of 14 to 20 days as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

In a promotional video explaining the procedures, SAMA said: “We have taken precautionary measures to isolate and sterilise both paper and metal currencies, whether coming from inside or outside the Kingdom, by isolating them for a period of 14 days and up to 20 days, depending on where it has come from.

“Banknotes and coins will undergo a special treatment mechanism to ensure they are safe to use,” according to SAMA.

“Then they will be sorted by machines automatically in accordance with the authority’s stringent quality standards, with dirty or unfit notes destroyed immediately.”

SAMA said that the currencies would be placed in specific cages where sterilisation could be applied, in addition to sorting all banknotes to ensure their quality and cleanliness.

SAMA said it has directed financial institutions to take the necessary precautionary measures to ensure currencies are sanitary.

