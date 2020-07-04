Four dead, four missing as boat capsizes in Lagos

Four occupants of a 20 capacity passenger boat were confirmed dead late on Friday when the passenger boat, Lalek Marine in which they were travelling in from Ebute-Ero to Ikorodu capsized at Owode Ibeshe.

In a statement signed in the early hours of Saturday by the General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, four others are still missing while search and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to the statement, “On the 3rd of July,2020 a 20 capacity passenger boat with the name LALEK MARINE is suspected to have left Ebute Ero Jetty around 8 pm (After Approved Sailing Time which is 6 pm) and didn’t arrive at its destination which was Ikorodu Terminal. The Boat was said to have capsized at Owode Ibeshe, not too far away from Ikorodu.

“As at the time of filing this report, 20 passengers were presumed on board.

“LASWA Search Party, Local Boat Operators, Marine Police and LASEMA convened Search and so far, 11 passengers were rescued alive with one person in critical condition and four confirmed dead. Four Others are still missing while search and rescue operations is still ongoing.”

