UPDATE: Five dead, 16 rescued as boat capsizes in Lagos

By Tola Adenubi - Lagos
boat capsizes in Lagos
FILE PHOTO
Five occupants of a 20 capacity passenger boat were confirmed dead in the early hours of Saturday when the passenger boat, Lalek Marine in which they were travelling from Ebute-Ero to Ikorodu capsized at Owode Ibeshe.
In a statement signed in the early hours of Saturday by the General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, 16 passengers have been rescued in an ongoing search and rescue operations.
According to the statement, “On the 3rd of July,2020 a 20 capacity passenger boat with the name LALEK MARINE is suspected to have left Ebute Ero Jetty around 8pm (After Approved Sailing Time which is 6pm), and didnt arrive at its destination which was Ikorodu Terminal. The Boat was said to have capsized at Owode Ibeshe, not too far away from Ikorodu. 
“As at the time of filing in this report, more than 20 passengers were presumed to be on board the ill fated boat.
Rescue effort commenced on Saturday morning with the Commissioner of Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde; General Manager, LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel; LASWA Search Party; Local Boat Operators; Marine Police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).
“So far,  16 passengers have been rescued alive with one person in critical condition and five people confirmed dead.
“The Lagos State Government through The Honourable commissioner for Transportation, commemorates with the Families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Search and rescue effort is still ongoing.”

