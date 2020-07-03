COVID-19: NCDC confirms 454 new cases, total now 27,564

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 454 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,564.

The centre disclosed this on Friday night via its verified Twitter handle.

“454 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-87, Edo-63, FCT-60, Ondo-41, Benue-32, Abia-31, Ogun-29, Oyo-19, Kaduna-17, Delta-16, Enugu-15, Borno-14, Plateau-9, Nasarawa-8, Kano-5, Bauchi-4, Gombe-2, Katsina-1, Kogi-1.”

