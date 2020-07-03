COVID-19: NCDC confirms 454 new cases, total now 27,564

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 454 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,564.
The centre disclosed this on Friday night via its verified Twitter handle.
“454 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-87, Edo-63, FCT-60, Ondo-41, Benue-32, Abia-31, Ogun-29, Oyo-19, Kaduna-17, Delta-16, Enugu-15, Borno-14, Plateau-9, Nasarawa-8, Kano-5, Bauchi-4, Gombe-2, Katsina-1, Kogi-1.”
454 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-87
Edo-63
FCT-60
Ondo-41
Benue-32
Abia-31
Ogun-29
Oyo-19
Kaduna-17
Delta-16
Enugu-15
Borno-14
Plateau-9
Nasarawa-8
Kano-5
Bauchi-4
Gombe-2
Katsina-1
Kogi-1
27,564 confirmed
11,069 discharged
628 deaths pic.twitter.com/oIwFKGHyVp
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 3, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu
Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee led by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday visited Lagos State and are currently holding a closed-door meeting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the National Leader of APC… Read Full Story
BREAKING: PDP Dissolves South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee, Names New Team
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party and announced a new caretaker committee… Read Full Story
Buni Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Akande In Osun
The national chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) national caretaker committee, Ma Mala Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the former interim national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande… Read Full Story
Post COVID-19 Economy: Nigerians Must Embrace Taxation For Survival ―Lagos Finance Commissioner
Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, has called on Nigerians to embrace taxation as the most potent way out of COVID-19 consequence, contending that crude oil had never been a reliable source of financing a country of Nigeria’s magnitude and diversity… Read Full Story
Post COVID-19 Economy: Nigerians Must Embrace Taxation For Survival ―Lagos Finance Commissioner
Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, has called on Nigerians to embrace taxation as the most potent way out of COVID-19 consequence, contending that crude oil had never been a reliable source of financing a country of Nigeria’s magnitude and diversity… Read Full Story