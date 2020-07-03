COVID-19: NCDC confirms 454 new cases, total now 27,564

CoronavirusLatest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 454 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 454 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,564.

The centre disclosed this on Friday night via its verified Twitter handle.

454 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-87, Edo-63, FCT-60, Ondo-41, Benue-32, Abia-31, Ogun-29, Oyo-19, Kaduna-17, Delta-16, Enugu-15, Borno-14, Plateau-9, Nasarawa-8, Kano-5, Bauchi-4, Gombe-2, Katsina-1, Kogi-1.”

