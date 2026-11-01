2027: Pantami makes INEC updated list, Adebutu, Gwarzo missing

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has been included as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Gombe State in the updated list of candidates for the 2027 general elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His running mate, Haruna Ahmadu Hasan, was also listed.

However, the names of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Kano State, Abdulsalam Gwarzo, and the PDP candidate in Ogun State, Adebutu, were missing from the updated list.

The NDC column for Kano State was left blank, with INEC indicating “court Order” in the comments section. The commission said Gwarzo’s final clearance would depend on the outcome of the pending court case.

INEC also listed former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as the NDC senatorial candidate for Delta Central and Iyabo Obasanjo as the PDP candidate for Ogun Central.

The electoral commission published the updated list of candidates for the national elections, covering the presidential and National Assembly seats, as well as state elections for governorship and Houses of Assembly, on Saturday.

The inclusion of Omo-Agege and Obasanjo had attracted attention because both were aspirants in their respective parties before joining the NDC and PDP. Their eligibility had been questioned in connection with the Supreme Court judgment on the validity of Section 77 of the Electoral Act.

INEC also left the Accord Party’s presidential candidate column blank, despite a Federal High Court judgment in Abuja directing the commission to recognise Olawepo Hashim as the party’s candidate.

The party has appealed the judgment, arguing that Hashim failed to meet the deadline for the expression of interest and purchase of nomination forms.

In Kaduna State, where the NDC candidate was omitted from the final list published on October 10, INEC listed Mohammed Sani Abbas instead of Danjuma La’ah, whose name appeared during the claims and objections period.

The updated list contains 20 new governorship candidates. One additional candidate was listed in each of Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Niger, Oyo, Taraba and Zamfara states.

Two new candidates were added in each of Kaduna, Cross River and Nasarawa states, while Gombe and Kano had three additional entries each, including the blank NDC slot in Kano.

The number of parties contesting the governorship election in Abia State was also reduced from 15 to 14.

According to the list, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) have candidates in 28 of the 28 states where governorship elections will hold, while the PDP and NDC have candidates in 26 states each.

The PDP has no governorship candidates in Kebbi and Ogun states, while the NDC has none in Abia and Ogun. The NDC candidate in Abia, Ndubuisi Ogah, whose name appeared on the earlier final list, was omitted from the updated version.

New NDC governorship candidates included John Odey Upan in Cross River, Shammah Danladi Dodo in Nasarawa and Muktar Farouk Alhaji in Kebbi.

INEC also listed former Minority Whip, Ali Isa JC, as the APC candidate for Balanga/Biliri Federal Constituency in Gombe State, despite a Federal High Court judgment in the state nullifying his nomination and barring him from participating in another primary election.

The commission stated that none of the candidates published before the Supreme Court judgment had been affected by the latest changes.

Confirming the update, the Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said some petitions submitted by political parties had succeeded while others were rejected.

He disclosed that INEC received 69 petitions from 12 political parties across 26 states concerning governorship elections. Of the petitions, 41 were successful, while 28 failed.

For State Houses of Assembly elections, Haruna said the commission received 61 petitions from 11 parties across 11 states, with 25 succeeding and 36 failing.