Flood: Bauchi Assembly calls for immediate action to save victims

Worried by the devastating effects of flooding that has claimed several lives, destroyed many houses and washed away thousands of hectares of farmlands across the state, the Bauchi State House of Assembly has adopted a motion calling on the State Government to liaise with the Federal Government and other concerned agencies to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of victims of the flooding.

The adoption followed a motion to that effect moved under matters of urgent public importance by the member representing Burra Constituency who drew the attention of the House on the cut-off of the Ningi-Burra road which has subjected his constituents to untold hardship since it happened a few weeks ago.

According to him, the serious flooding has washed away the embankment of the Kere bridge which cut off transportation from Ningi to Burra and other places adding that the people of the area who are mostly businessmen and women have now lost their means of transportation.

Ado Wakili, therefore, requested the House to as a matter of urgency request the State Government to repair the road so that the people of Burra will be reconnected to other parts of the State.

While responding to the motion, the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman said that the road is crucial to the people of Ningi Local Government, thus, its collapse has disconnected the people of Burra from Ningi and other parts of the State stressing the need for urgent intervention.

In his contribution, Yusuf Muhammad Bako representing Pali Constituency urged the House to take up the matter, send a delegation to visit the scene and advise the Government to intervene.

However, Minority Leader, Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo representing Chiroma Constituency suggested that there is no need of sending a delegation from the House because it will ignite unrealistic expectations from the people of the area just as he further suggested that resolution on the need for quick intervention should be sent to the government.

Majority Leader, Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu representing Azare/Madangala Constituency concurred with Bakoji Bobbo adding that throughout the sittings of the House last week, issues of the flood were brought up.

According to him, in the past 30 years, there was no record of flooding like that of this year, hence as representatives of the people, they should not be repeating the same issues over and over, they should just hit the nail on the head.

The Majority Leader opined that if the State Government didn’t empower the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) which will be given relief materials and rescue, all efforts will be of no use.

He added that people need various types of aid and cites the example of the Zaki Local Government Area which is the most hit, only two trucks of food were given while some of the victims don’t only need food but also shelter.

Tijjani Aliyu stressed that the Government should fear God and provide SEMA with all it needs to give rescue during emergencies and relief materials as many places in the State are affected including his hometown Madangala, whose access roads are impassable due to flooding.

Abdulkadir Umar Dewu representing Kirfi Constituency said that the Burra Lawmaker requires an immediate response to reconnect his communities, therefore advised that the House should forward the matter to the State Government so as to immediately reconnect Burra to other parts of the State.

He added that in Kirfi LGA, the road that links other parts of the State to Kirfi town is on the verge of collapse urging that the House should also forward the matter to the State Government so that action will be taken before it collapses.





He recalled that the House had passed into law, Bauchi State Infrastructural Maintenance Agency, thus it should be empowered to maintain infrastructures, especially at times of Emergency like this.

Sabo Baki Sade representing Sade Constituency said that the matter affects every member and every Constituency, therefore there is no need of sending any delegation to scenes but the Members should individually go to their constituencies, sympathize with the victims and give them assistance

He said that in his area, they bought canoes for the affected areas, adding that the Government should give relief materials to the victims across the State.

Musa Wakili Nakwada representing Bogoro Constituency said that precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the reoccurrence of floods stating that there is the need to look back and see what are the causes of the flood annually in the State.

According to him, “In most towns, there are no waterways, culverts and drainages. Houses are built on waterways and there is no drainage system. Government should create awareness and build drainages. LGAs should reduce activities that affect the environment.”.

Also, Bala Abdu Rishi representing Lame Constituency said that people are in critical condition, therefore the House should set up a committee to follow up its resolutions on the matter in order to ensure the needful is done by the Government.

However, the Speaker said that the House has a standing committee on that, thus there is no need to set up another Committee.

Also, the member representing Jama’are Constituency, Saleh Muhammad moved a motion calling on the House to urge the State Government to come to the aid of victims of the flood that devastated Jama’are and its surroundings.

Leading debate on the motion, the Member explained that it was on the National News that Jama’are and its surrounding villages had been hit by a very devastating flood that rendered several people homeless.

According to him, the flood is estimated to have destroyed over 500 homes and displaced about one thousand families who relocated into schools, government buildings and neighbouring villages, it has also ravaged more than 60,000 hectares of farmlands and destroyed farm produce estimated at hundreds of millions.

Saleh Mahmoud stated that five persons reportedly lost their lives when a canoe capsized as a result of heavy rainfall and windstorm in Jama’are town.

He added that villages such as Yola, Dakodako, Gongo, Gilar, Sabongari, Jogayel, Jabbori, Bodinga, and Guda among others are disconnected from Jama’are town because there is no access road leading to the LGA’s headquarters, and all the culverts have been broken down, eroded and taken away by the flood.

The Lawmaker who said the recent flood not only endangered the lives of humans and animals, other effects like the outbreak of diseases such as cholera and malaria, urge the House to resolve that the State Government should come to the aid people of Jama’are Constituency who are grossly affected by flood incidents by providing relief materials.

He also said that the Committee of Special Duties should be mandated to visit, sympathize and condole with the victims and families of those that lost their lives in the capsized canoe, on behalf of the Bauchi State House of Assembly and the State Government should seek the intervention of relevant Federal Government agencies with a view to intervening on the matter.

Responding, the Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman said that the motion requires no further debate since Honourable Members have already discussed similar matters on flooding.

