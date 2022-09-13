Muslim-Muslim ticket: Dogara, Babachir meet Northern Christian leaders

Following the controversies surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the All Progressives Congress (APC), two chieftains of the party Yakubu Dogara and Babachir David Lawal, have continued to show their dissatisfaction with the decision their party made which they believed that Northern Christians were sidelined.

Dogara, who is the immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed today that he and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, met with Christian Leaders from the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday.

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is a Muslim from the South emerged as the presidential candidate of the governing APC for the 2023 elections while the party thereafter chose a fellow Muslim and former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as the running mate.

Dogara, who took to his verified Twitter handle, on Tuesday, said the meeting with the Christian leaders from the North and FCT was to decide on a pan-Nigerian platform to embrace in the 2023 elections.

He twitted: “#NigeriaDecides2023- The Fight for Justice Continues. Today, we held a Consultative Meeting with Christian Leaders From the 19 Northern States and the FCT on the Pan-Nigerian Platform to Adopt in 2023.”

