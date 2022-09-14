PHOTOS: Actress, Patience Ozokwo, celebrates birthday in style

Latest NewsEntertainment
By Adam Mosadioluwa
Patience Ozokwo Birthday photos

Legendary Nollywood actress and gospel musician, Patience Ozokwo, has marked her 62nd birthday on Wednesday with beautiful pictures she shared on social media.Patience Ozokwo Birthday photos 1

The veteran actress who is popular for playing the role of a wicked mother-in-law in some of her movies took to Instagram today to share some pictures of herself and give thanks to God for her life’s journey so far.Patience Ozokwo Birthday photos 2

She said  “I’m the one who God has shown mercy. I’m the one who God has blessed. Thank God for another blessed year.” 

In another birthday post, the actress also known as”MamaG” said, old age comes with more clarity about life.

Patience Ozokwo Birthday photos 3

“As you grow older, you start to understand more and more that life is not about what you look like or what you own, it’s all about the person you have become and the people you have blessed,” she posted.

Commenting on the birthday post, Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus said  “Happy Birthday to the real Mama G! 🎂 Wishing you good health, long life and beautiful things God has in store for you. Enjoy your day.”

Patience Ozokwo Birthday photos 4

Another actress, Juliet Ibrahim, posted “Happy birthday mama ❤️❤️ love you”

Also joining in the birthday wishes are Benson Okonkwo, Somadina Adinma, and Real Warri Pikin, among others.

Patience Ozokwo was born in Amaobo, Ngwo in present-day Enugu State on September 14, 1958. The actress got married at the age of 19 and has three biological children and seven adopted children.

You might also like
Latest News

Flood: Bauchi Assembly calls for immediate action to save victims

Latest News

Attack on Senator Uba barbaric — Buhari

Latest News

Important facts to note about travelling to the Maldives

Latest News

Valid reasons to give your partner some space

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More