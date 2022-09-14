PHOTOS: Actress, Patience Ozokwo, celebrates birthday in style

Legendary Nollywood actress and gospel musician, Patience Ozokwo, has marked her 62nd birthday on Wednesday with beautiful pictures she shared on social media.

The veteran actress who is popular for playing the role of a wicked mother-in-law in some of her movies took to Instagram today to share some pictures of herself and give thanks to God for her life’s journey so far.

She said “I’m the one who God has shown mercy. I’m the one who God has blessed. Thank God for another blessed year.”

In another birthday post, the actress also known as”MamaG” said, old age comes with more clarity about life.

“As you grow older, you start to understand more and more that life is not about what you look like or what you own, it’s all about the person you have become and the people you have blessed,” she posted.

Commenting on the birthday post, Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus said “Happy Birthday to the real Mama G! 🎂 Wishing you good health, long life and beautiful things God has in store for you. Enjoy your day.”

Another actress, Juliet Ibrahim, posted “Happy birthday mama ❤️❤️ love you”

Also joining in the birthday wishes are Benson Okonkwo, Somadina Adinma, and Real Warri Pikin, among others.

Patience Ozokwo was born in Amaobo, Ngwo in present-day Enugu State on September 14, 1958. The actress got married at the age of 19 and has three biological children and seven adopted children.