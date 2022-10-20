Studying is a great skill that everyone must arm themselves with, as the day you stop learning, you start dying.

As much as it is important for us to study, the truth is, studying gets boring at times. No matter how academic you are or how much you enjoy studying, the fact still remains that learning can be boring at times.

Since studying is a vital factor that contributes to our success and continued relevance in life, it is therefore important that we find ways to make studying interesting and fun.

A lot of methods, such as the use of posters, flashcards, mnemonics, music and study groups have been devised just to make learning fun and interesting.

Discussed in this article are five ways to make your study session more interesting.

1. Watching videos

According to research and experience, what you see and hear tends to stick faster to your memory than written text. Music and movies are good examples of this illustration.

When you see a movie, your brain captures the graphics of all the scenes so that months after, you are still able to remember the movie seamlessly. The same goes for studying. When you inculcate the use of videos and audio into your study session, you not only learn faster and easier but you also have fun.

To make your study session interesting, henceforth inculcate the use of videos and audio. Instead of sitting with 1000 pages of textbooks on a particular course or topic why not search online for videos that explain these topics seamlessly.

Also, there are certain individuals who learn faster when they see or listen. They are called audio-visual learners. If you fall into this category, you will learn better and easier when you make use of videos and audio recordings.

2. Make use of flashcards

Another way of making your study session interesting is through the use of flashcards.

Flashcards are usually used for revision purposes, but that doesn’t erase the fact that they can be used to make your study session interesting and more enjoyable.

To make your study session interesting with the use of flashcards, get different colours of flashcards for different topics such that when you see a particular flashcard, your brain automatically registers that it is meant for a particular topic or course.





The use of flashcards helps you condense your topic of study into a few words, and it is important to note that you should use your flashcards in such a way that they are visually memorable to your brain.

3. Use of mnemonics

The use of mnemonics is a trusted way of making your study session interesting and more enjoyable.

I recall that while in secondary school, our teachers made use of mnemonics such as MR NIGER D to teach us the characteristics of living things; where M stands for movement, R for respiration, N for nutrition, I for irritability, G for growth, E for excretion, R for reproduction, and D for death.

This idea shouldn’t end in our secondary schools; it can also be applied in our study sessions no matter the level we are in right now.

Mnemonics not only help make your study session more interesting, but they also aid memory in no small way by helping you remember things easily.

You can also use them to memorise troublesome facts that just won’t seem to stick in your head.

4. Use of music

Music has been proven over time to be a great way to learn in a fun-filled way. No wonder, young ones are taught in class with the use of rhymes.

Another way to make your study session interesting is through the use of music. Although this might seem childish, who cares so long as it will make your study session more enjoyable.

You can come up with rhymes or short choruses with the use of key facts in your topic of study and sing them over and over again, and I bet you will recall these facts easily when you need them.

Alternatively, some people enjoy listening to music while studying. According to them, it makes studying less boring.

The ball is in your court; you can try out either of the options to see which works best for you.

5. Study groups

You can take a step further in a bid to make your study sessions more interesting by starting a study group.

When you are with friends of like mind, studying not only becomes easier, but it is also more interesting.

Study groups give you the benefit of more ideas and opinions, and make it easier to study as you should.

It’s important to also know that you all have to be disciplined so you don’t end up using your study session for discussions.

Following some or all of these tips will help make your study session more interesting while still ensuring your utmost productivity. Even as you make efforts to study, don’t forget to reward yourself.

Check out these five kinds of books that help increase your IQ

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE