Don’t stop learning (I)

For our lives to count we must be lifelong learners. Learning is indispensable to a life that will keep being relevant and impactful.

“Intelligent people are always ready to learn. Their ears are open for knowledge. “ Proverbs 18.15 NLT

Life is a learning experience and affords us daily opportunities for learning. We all need to keep learning as no one knows all things and new information and knowledge keeps cropping up every day. Only God is all knowing, He is omniscient. He has perfect, accurate knowledge of all things.

“The Bible teaches that God is all-knowing or omniscient. The word “omniscient” comes from two Latin words omnis signifying all, and scientia signifying knowledge. When we say that God is omniscient it means that He has perfect knowledge of all things. He does not have to learn anything and He has not forgotten anything. God does not have to reason things out, find out things, or learn them gradually. He knows everything that has happened and everything that will happen. God also knows every potential thing that might happen. God even knows those things that humankind has yet to discover. This knowledge is absolute and unacquired. The omniscience of God means that He has perfect knowledge, perfect understanding, and perfect wisdom as to how to apply the knowledge.” Don Stewart

We must never make the mistake or assume we are omniscient. No one is omniscient except God.

“If you think you know it all, you’re a fool for sure; real survivors learn wisdom from others.” Proverbs 28.26 Message





Life is dynamic and if we do not regularly update ourselves by constantly learning we will not only be out of date but completely left behind by life. We must make a conscious effort to learn something daily especially in our chosen field. We must never get so busy with life that we do not create time to learn.

We have tremendous capacity to learn but, many times, we do not apply ourselves.

“Far too many people retire from learning once they finish formal school.

“Most people subscribe to the “inoculation” theory of education – “I got my degree (or diploma), and now I don’t have to learn any more.” Not only is this attitude out of step with successful living, these days it may be downright dangerous! Accelerating change in nearly every area of human endeavor is making current knowledge obsolete at a faster pace than ever before. Gone are the days of the artisan, where one could learn a craft and utilize it for a lifetime, with little or no change. In short, the only constant these days is change itself. To grow in our jobs and our family lives requires that we keep on growing and learning, long after our formal schooling is done. The more we’re able to know and the more skills we acquire, the more value we can offer to our employers, friends and families. And that places us in an upward spiral of growing income and emotional well being.”

DONT STOP LEARNING Part 2

We must understand that the key to relevance in our chosen field is to be up to date in our knowledge base. We must be committed to personal growth which will not just happen.

Life is an unconscious teacher but we must be conscious learners. Learning does not just happen. It demands being deliberate about it.

“Learning is not attained by chance. It must be sought for with ardor and attended to with diligence.” Abigail Adams

What we know now will keep us going but it won’t keep us going for too long. We must learn new ways of doing things so we can be equipped to handle the varieties of challenges that keep cropping up in life.

The importance of continual learning can never be over emphasized.

“With today’s more complex business environment, learning is not just a nice thing to do — it is essential for staying on top of things. Especially during times of recession, it is important for people to learn new skills and enhance their marketability. None of us can afford to remain stagnant in our knowledge. Organizations need to ensure that individuals keep learning. To do this, they must create a culture of self-directed learners who are excited about learning and incentivized to advance knowledge and skills.

We can no longer view learning as a one-time event where we attend a college or university, get a degree and are then “done” learning. Instead, learning should be an ongoing process. We have to keep enhancing our skills in critical thinking, creativity and innovation, analytics, people and leadership and networking, among other knowledge and skills.” Joyce E. A Russell

We can learn in different ways. We can learn formally or informally. We must not be casual people going through life casually. We must develop the habit of critical observation and an eye for detail through study. All around us are different opportunities to learn. Everybody in life is a book of wisdom to learn from. From some we learn how to be wise and from others we learn how not to be foolish.

“Learn all you can from the mistakes of others. You won’t have time to make them all yourself” Alfred Sheinwold

If our lives will count we must be a people who should aspire to learn by instruction and not by experience. It’s good to learn from experience but it’s a very expensive way to learn as it comes with regret. . . . It is learning to do something from doing it the wrong way.

“By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.” Confucius

We must resolve to become perpetual students if our lives will be of any meaningful and lasting benefit.

Whenever the opportunity arises we must seize the opportunity to learn formally. We must attend seminars and conferences in our chosen field. The internet provides tremendous opportunity for learning and we must not let this pass.

We can also learn from being criticized and corrected.

“If you love learning, you love the discipline that goes with it – how shortsighted to refuse correction!” Proverbs 12.1

Only learners will be enduring and effective leaders. Don’t stop learning.

