Kogi govt set to host national conference of directors, chief road traffic officers

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Kogi State Government has declared its readiness to host the  forthcoming National Conference of Directors/Chief Road Traffic Officers of the Federation scheduled to take place between  25th – 27th October 2022.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Hon.  Baron Joseph Okwoli  disclosed this at a press briefing  held in Lokoja.

He said the choice of  theme of the conference “Leveraging on Technology as a tool for motor vehicle administration to enhance road safety, security and revenue” is timely in view of  the present situation of the country.

According to him, the continuous dwindling of revenue generation in the oil sector and the high rate of insecurity on our roads, there is every need to improve on the safety of motorists and commuters on Nigeria roads.

He added that the 3-day programme  will feature keynote speaking session, panel session, breakout sessions where technology providers, road infrastructure providers, stakeholders in the road transportation sector, as well as over 500 Directors/Chief Road Traffic Officers all over the federation and the FCT will deliberate on the topical issues affecting the road transport sector of the economy.

The Commissioner  also stated that other activities lined up to wrap up the programme include: excursion to different tourist sites in Kogi State and  gala/award night where new Grand Mayors and Special Road Traffic Mayors will be inducted into the command.

Speaking further, he mentioned  that deliberation will center on using technology as a tool in the enforcement of road traffic and vehicle inspection regulations among all the state road traffic/vehicle agencies in the federation with the aim of achieving security, safety and revenue generation in the sector.

He praised the  Directors/Chief Road Traffic Officers of the Federation for finding Kogi State worthy of hosting this year’s national conference.
