Kogi govt set to host national conference of directors, chief road traffic officers

Kogi State Government has declared its readiness to host the forthcoming National Conference of Directors/Chief Road Traffic Officers of the Federation scheduled to take place between 25th – 27th October 2022.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Baron Joseph Okwoli disclosed this at a press briefing held in Lokoja.

He said the choice of theme of the conference “Leveraging on Technology as a tool for motor vehicle administration to enhance road safety, security and revenue” is timely in view of the present situation of the country.

According to him, the continuous dwindling of revenue generation in the oil sector and the high rate of insecurity on our roads, there is every need to improve on the safety of motorists and commuters on Nigeria roads.

He added that the 3-day programme will feature keynote speaking session, panel session, breakout sessions where technology providers, road infrastructure providers, stakeholders in the road transportation sector, as well as over 500 Directors/Chief Road Traffic Officers all over the federation and the FCT will deliberate on the topical issues affecting the road transport sector of the economy.

The Commissioner also stated that other activities lined up to wrap up the programme include: excursion to different tourist sites in Kogi State and gala/award night where new Grand Mayors and Special Road Traffic Mayors will be inducted into the command.

Speaking further, he mentioned that deliberation will center on using technology as a tool in the enforcement of road traffic and vehicle inspection regulations among all the state road traffic/vehicle agencies in the federation with the aim of achieving security, safety and revenue generation in the sector.

He praised the Directors/Chief Road Traffic Officers of the Federation for finding Kogi State worthy of hosting this year’s national conference.

