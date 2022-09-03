Five kinds of books to read to increase your IQ

In the words of Plato, one of the founders of western philosophy, books give a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.

The advantages that come with reading books cannot be overemphasized, as they literally change your mind. It is important for you to know that with more knowledge comes more confidence, and more confidence builds self-esteem.

In order to increase your IQ, books are very vital as they train your imagination to think big.

Discussed in this article are 5 kinds of books to read in order to increase your IQ.

1. Thrillers/Mystery

A thriller is a type of mystery. As the name suggests, thrillers tend to be action-packed and fast-paced with moments full of tension, anxiety, and fear.

Thrillers are characterized by fast pacing, frequent action, and resourceful heroes who must thwart the plans of more-powerful and better-equipped villains.

Whereas a good mystery provides a deep dive into the clues that lead a detective to solve a crime.

Note that all thrillers are mysteries, but not all mysteries are thrillers.

Reading thrillers increases your IQ because they stimulate your mind and keep it engaged till the end of the story.

The twisted and mind-boggling plots in thriller stories result in the development of smart and innovative ideas among readers about how they’re likely to handle the situations they’re reading about.

Reading thrillers also helps you identify behavioural patterns, determine people’s motives, and brainstorm outcomes using the cause and effect theory.

2. World historical books

Another category of books you should read in order to increase your IQ is world history.





World historical books are an essential guide for anyone who loves history or wants to broaden their knowledge.

Reading books on past events increases your IQ as they give you insights into evolving behaviour in matters of life, love, mutuality, war, diplomacy, and peace.

Also, without the knowledge of interconnected global history, the new generation will be very ill-informed about the struggles that have shaped the past and helped the present to become what it has become now.

It is only by having an idea of the past that we can appreciate why people hold the values they do today and why they behave as they do.

3. Philosophical books

Reading philosophical books increases your IQ by helping you develop critical thinking skills.

Philosophical books are books that are focused on topics discussed in philosophy.

When you create time to read philosophical books, you tend to understand the constraints you operate within when you make certain choices or even when you decide which goals you should pursue.

Philosophical books will help you come up with convincing reasons for how and why you live.

4. Psychological books

Another category of books you mustn’t miss out on if you intend on increasing your IQ are psychological books.

This set of books explains how we think and take a specific action. So, the more you read, the more you understand yourself.

Psychological books also help you make the right decisions, control your habits, and make you more focused, inspired, and productive.

Psychology books not only change the way you think about yourself, but they also change the way you think about others.

The more you know about social psychology and human behaviour, the more empowered you become.

5. Arts and creativity

Creativity is said to be the ability to create items that inspire and inform others, often in aesthetically pleasing ways.

Books on art and creativity help increase your IQ as they provide you with ideas born out of a creative mind and one that thinks outside the box.

To improve your IQ level and creative power, I recommend you read books on art and creativity.

Going to the bookshop soon? Ensure you get yourself these sets of books or better still, you can download e- copies to your smartphone or PC and I bet you that not only will you increase your IQ but you will also become a better and more productive person.

Remember, books are very vital as they train your imagination to think big.

