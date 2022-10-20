New Jos Disco MD promises efficient service delivery

The new Managing Director, Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Plc, Engr. Abdu Bello Mohammed has promised to reposition the establishment for efficient service delivery and instil discipline, saying corruption and other acts that could frustrate the disco from achieving its set goals will not be tolerated.

Engineer Mohammed said the management of the disco under his watch will in turn recruit new hands that can add value to the transformation agenda that is being initiated, adding that the journey will have restructuring that will be continuous.

He explained that his mandate was to ensure that there was a total transformation, stressing that, “that is exactly what I am going to do. Collectively, we will drive the transformation agenda.

“I am at work. We can be friends if you toil the part of work, but if you don’t, you will have yourself to blame, “he said.

Addressing newsmen on the assumption of duty at the corporate headquarters of the Disco in Jos, the Managing Director said the turnaround and restructuring will be comprehensive to enhance performance for customer satisfaction, high-quality electricity supply and to make sure that meters are made available to customers.

He also frowned at the situation whereby the disco cannot boast of a reasonable number of customers in the four states it covers, adding that this would be critically examined and addressed accordingly.

“We have to change the psyche of the staff, their thinking for maximum results. Faults along the network line must be addressed assiduously. We will have a rapid response team to address all these issues.

New customer connections are another area we have to attend to. The customer number for the company is too low. We shouldn’t be talking about 500, 000 to 600, 000 customers for four states. What I am trying to say is that we have a lot to do in that space.

Indiscipline and corruption within the system will not be tolerated. We open our doors for meaningful criticism and comments. The window for whistleblowing is open, and I am sure the media will play a vital role in that. If we don’t improve the electricity supply in this country, forget about the economy and industrialisation. The economy relies on an efficient supply of electricity, “he said.

The Chief Executive Officer further declared that his attention would be focused on reducing ATC & C losses via the instrumentality of performance tracking and evaluation; customer tariff reclassification to reflect the reality of energy consumption by customers; customer enumeration; energy accounting and audit through aggressive metering and quality service delivery, amongst others.

He, therefore, asked for cooperation and understanding from staff to enable the company to meet statutory performance targets that would ultimately translate to profit-making, adding, “Our doors are open to suggestions and any out-of-the-box initiative that will move the company forward.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE