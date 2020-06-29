Online Tools to Support Students

Students are overwhelmed by different assignments. Oftentimes, they don’t have enough time or knowledge to complete their assignments properly. Fortunately, they can find many methods that can support them. For example, different online tools can resolve many obstacles and help to avoid possible mistakes.

Some students actively use paper writing websites. However, we'd like to shed more light on learning applications that teach and develop different skills.

E-Books

A book is a perfect source of knowledge of different kinds. It contains the answers you’ve been looking for too long. You’ll find clear explanations and effective examples to resolve merely every writing impediment. Thanks to technological progress, your possibilities increase for many a time.

A digital version is more beneficial. First of all, you don’t have to pay too much. Most digital books can be downloaded in a convenient format on your laptop for free. Besides, you can buy a pocketbook and download the necessary textbooks, tutorials, and guides over there.

Secondly, you’ll have access to heaps of information. You should simply open your browser and seek the required topic. Afterward, download an appropriate book. Thirdly, you save more time. Compared to printed books, e-books can be quickly found online. There is no need for going to a bookstore in vain hopes to find the necessary book or journal.

Grammar Checkers

Sometimes we omit certain mistakes that cost us a lot of essential grades. Smart grammar checkers resolve this issue. For example, you may use Grammarly. This tool:

Checks your grammar;

Detects spelling and punctuation errors;

Provides correct variants;

Helps to memorize typical mistakes.

It can be downloaded and installed for free on your laptop or PC. You may inbuild the tool into Microsoft Word and thus, instantly check your texts online. Of course, there are many other grammar checkers with similar possibilities. They also check grammar and provide quick tips on editing, writing, and choosing vocabulary.

Plagiarism-Checking Apps

Every academic paper must be creative and authentic. Unfortunately, many students plagiarize other authors without knowing that. This is when a reliable plagiarism-checking application will be helpful. These smart apps compare your text with other papers that are already downloaded on the Internet. If there are any matches, you’ll be warned about that. Consequently, you can rework the plagiarized part and make it authentic.

Organizers and Planners

Sometimes students have advanced writing skills and great topics to cover, but they run out of time or forget about something important. If you want to prevent those problems, upload a digital organizer or planner. Such tools are very efficient and practical.

For example, you may use Evernote. It’s a smart organizer that helps to record every thought you have. You can take instant notes and shots, schedule days and weeks ahead, add subheadings and descriptions, set reminders and deadlines, share information with friends, etc. It helps to be focused, organized, and disciplined.

Smart Generators

It’s necessary to mention special generators, which also fulfill different functions. For example, mtsany students use topic generators to create relevant ideas to cover. You should simply write at least one word and the smart generator will provide you the most popular topics associated with this word. Thus, you’ll never lack brilliant ideas.

Many students have trouble with inserting citations and special generators may also help. To avoid plagiarism, they must format their papers according to a concrete writing format. There are many formats (APA, MLA, Chicago, etc.) and each has some differences. It’s hard to keep them all in the head and students frequently insert incorrect citations and references.

Consequently, the smartest students use citation generators. They show how to make things correct according to a concrete format. Just write what you want to cite, add the information about the citation, specify the assigned writing format, and the smart tool will provide the right variant.

What If Online Tools Cannot Help?

At times, even the resourcefulness of smart learning tools is insufficient.

On-time deliveries;

Full privacy;

24/7 accessibility;

Active customers’ support;

Flexible prices;

Monetary compensation;

Free services, etc.

Professional writers can handle any piece of writing on any discipline. You won’t pay much if you find a trustworthy company. Consider this option if nothing else can solve your difficulty. Of course, you should verify an anticipated helping platform to be sure it won’t let you down.

