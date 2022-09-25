Six reasons you should build a friendship before dating

Many people have different opinions about if you should be friends before dating or not. Some think it’s not a good idea because they value friendship so much that they don’t want to jeopardise the relationship they already have. Others think it’s too weird to transition from friends to more than friends, and some worry it just won’t work.

Although it can be weird to transition from friends to dating, being friends before a relationship is a wonderful thing. Here are some reasons

1. No first date nervousness

The beauty of starting as friends is that you already know the other person. Usually, in the first stages of dating, you try to be as attractive as possible while simultaneously trying to get to know one another. Dating a friend, you don’t have to worry about that, because you are probably already comfortable and familiar with each other.

You probably don’t have to spend hours picking the perfect outfit or preparing what to talk about beforehand. This person already likes you for who you are, so now you just have to move forward with them.

2. You know their past

By being friends first, you will probably already know about each other’s past relationships, childhood memories, likes, and dislikes. This gives you the advantage of knowing what and what not to do while in a relationship with them. You already know what makes them frustrated and happy.

3. Fun

It is a lot of fun to date a friend because we always have fun when we’re with our best friends. So, being in a relationship with your friend will make the relationship even better.

4. Comfortability

Another advantage of being friends first is that you may already feel comfortable being around that person. There will be no awkward silence or difficulty in trying to come up with something to talk about. You’re probably comfortable communicating, and there are no worries about doing or saying anything that you’re uncomfortable with.

5. You can take things slow

Dating a friend is also a good way to take things slow and build a strong relationship. You already know you have things in common with this person, so you don’t have to worry about that part. This helps you to stress less about situations and reduce feeling overwhelmed.

6. They are reliable





Knowing that you are friends first makes it easier to rely on that person. If you can’t trust them, they shouldn’t be your friend in the first place. Building trust and respect are very important in a relationship, and when you already have that from the friendship, the relationship will be even stronger.

