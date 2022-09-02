Five ways to improve your appetite

We all need food to survive. The differences in the level of an individual’s appetite can be a result of factors such as occupation, environment, individual likes and dislikes, lifestyle, mental health, physical health, etc.

Experiencing a loss in appetite? It is important you speak to a medical practitioner as your loss of appetite can be due to certain health conditions, such as stress, anxiety, depression, medications, and vitamin or mineral deficiencies.

Apart from reaching out to your medical practitioner, here are five ways you can follow in order to improve your appetite.

1. Divide your meals into smaller chunks

For an individual experiencing a loss of appetite, eating all at once can be a challenging task.

In order to improve your appetite, you can try out eating in bits. For instance, you can divide your breakfast into two or three sections and eat them bit by bit.

Doing this can help improve your appetite and you can start increasing the portions of your meals as your appetite increases.

2. Make meal times fun time

Eating can be an uninteresting activity when you don’t have a healthy appetite.

To help out in such a situation, you can consider engaging in a fun activity such as watching a movie or playing games while you eat.

Turning meal times into occasions for fun and entertainment can help you enjoy your food more and could increase your appetite.

3. Come up with a meal schedule and follow it strictly

Another way of improving your appetite is through the creation of a mealtime schedule.

Having a fixed time for your breakfast, lunch, and dinner and following the timing strictly even when you don’t feel hungry can help improve your appetite.





This might not come easy at first, but following this meal schedule daily can help improve your appetite in the long run.

4. Eat breakfast regularly

According to Healthline.com, consuming breakfast on a daily basis is important when you want to increase your appetite and gain weight.

It has been observed over time that skipping breakfast can lead to eating less throughout the day, which is the opposite of what you want.

If you’re trying to eat more, having breakfast every day is as important as having regular meals throughout the day.

5. Eat healthy snacks and fruits

Eating normal food can be difficult when one is experiencing a loss of appetite.

An alternative way to help improve your appetite is to increase your intake of healthy snacks and fruits.

Increasing your intake of fruits such as bananas, apples, oranges, watermelons, and others can help boost your appetite.

However, you should not allow snacks to replace your normal meals, but rather to complement them.

Drinking water regularly, taking supplements as prescribed by a medical practitioner and regular exercise can also help improve your appetite.

Ensure you eat regularly, as failure to do so can have a great impact on your overall well-being.

