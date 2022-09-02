This is how to organise a hitch-free trip  

Going on a trip, especially if it is meant to be a time away from the hustle and bustle of life, is one of the most amazing things an individual can do. The pleasure of having to spend quality time off work, especially with your loved ones, can be so refreshing and rejuvenating.

We all love to have a hitch-free trip, but there are certain things to put in place in order to ensure this. Planning ahead, booking your flight before your departure date, having enough cash at hand and other tips are ways to ensure you have a hitch-free trip.

Thinking of going on a trip soon? Check out five ways to ensure you have a hitch-free trip.

1. Planning ahead

It is often said that those who fail to plan, plan to fail. To have a hitch-free trip, you need to plan ahead. It wouldn’t be a bad idea if you began to plan for your trip a week before your departure date. Planning ahead helps you ensure that you get all you need for the trip all set before you leave.

If you forget things easily, planning ahead is definitely your best bet, as this reduces your chances of forgetting any vital item at home.

Planning ahead will also save you from incurring unnecessary expenses during your trip.

2. Book your flight ahead

With the fall in the value of the naira almost on a daily basis, it is advised that you book your flight ahead if you truly want to have a hitch-free trip.

According to a report from Nigerian Tribune, one hour flight from Lagos to Abuja that used to cost between N20,000 and N35,000 now attracts multiples of that amount depending on the booking period and the airline.

To have a hitch-free trip via the road or air, it is expedient that you book your trip or flight ahead of time.

3. Have sufficient money on you (emergencies)

Ensuring that you have more than enough cash on you is another sure way of having a hitch-free trip.

With the daily increase in the price of goods and services, it’s important you ensure you take sufficient cash whenever you are going on a trip, as you don’t want to get stranded.





The possibility of having emergencies at times during a trip cannot be overruled, so it is important you have enough money on you to guarantee you a hitch-free trip.

Are you thinking of going on a trip, check out how to make use of your time when travelling

4. Being security conscious

Your security and that of your belongings are vital in having a hitch-free trip. All measures must be put in place to guarantee your safety if you indeed plan on having a hitch-free trip.

No one is really to be trusted, especially if you’re going on a trip to a place for the first time.

To ensure a hitch-free trip, you have to be vigilant and security conscious while on your trip.

5. Don’t keep all your essentials in a single location

While on a trip, it’s important you don’t place all your luggage or essentials in a single location, especially those containing money or other important items.

Splitting your money and other essentials or luggage into different locations while on a trip will help ensure you don’t get stranded in case of robbery or any other unforeseen occurrence.

Following these tips will not only guarantee you a hitch-free trip but will also ensure that you have a fun-filled trip.

