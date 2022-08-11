8 reasons skipping breakfast could be dangerous for you

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Just as it is spelt, it is the combination of two words ‘break’ and ‘fast’. This means breaking the fast that your body went through all night.

We have been advised to eat dinner as early as 7 pm in order to enable our organs to rest while we sleep for a prolonged and healthy life.

Therefore, your body needs to be fueled as early as possible to break the fast it has gone through to get your day started.

Skipping breakfast can be so detrimental to your health without you knowing it. One of the most common reasons is that people don’t feel hungry in the morning. It can also be consciously or unconsciously due to a busy morning or a lack of proper preparation.

However, skipping breakfast is a sign of unhealthy living, especially when it becomes consistent.

There are numerous dangers that come with skipping breakfast that you might need to be aware of. This article will explore and reveal the negative effects of skipping breakfast on your health.

1. Low blood sugar level

Skipping breakfast triggers a reduction in your blood sugar level. Breakfast is meant to restore your glucose and insulin lost while fasting all night. Refusal to have your breakfast hinders and stops your body from being replenished with the necessary glucose that could increase your blood sugar level.

2. Low productivity

Low productivity is one of the negative effects of skipping breakfast. This is because neglecting breakfast has a huge impact on your mood and even your behaviour. Skipping breakfast also affects your memory skills.

A person who heads to work with a healthy breakfast has a high tendency to be more productive than the other person who skipped breakfast while rushing to work.

3. Migraine

Glucose is one of the fuels for the body. This glucose is usually produced through meals. Skipping breakfast will hinder the release of glucose to the brain cells for proper functioning, and this will cause migraines or dizziness.

4. Increased level of acidity





Your body is wired to produce acids that aid the digestion of foods, and it is often triggered when you are hungry. Skipping breakfast will cause the acids to attack the nearby areas like the stomach, and this will cause discomfort.

5. Risk of cancer

Skipping breakfast will make you crave and eat more food for lunch and dinner. Overindulging in food would be detrimental to your health and causes obesity. Someone who is obese has a high risk of having cancer.

6. Deprivation of essential nutrients

You must be aware that every meal consists of various nutrients that are helpful to the body. Neglecting breakfast would deprive you of certain nutrients- proteins and vitamins. It is advisable to feed on simple, healthy food even if you are not hungry.

7. It reduces your immunity

Skipping breakfast has a negative impact on your cells that serve as immunity to your body. Your body needs to be fed properly to sustain the immune cells that fight diseases and infections in your body.

8. Risk of heart disease

By regularly ignoring breakfast, you become prone to weight gain. This makes you vulnerable to heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and a lot more.

