7 reasons drinking water is good for you

As the saying goes “Water no get enemy “. This saying is not far from the truth, as the importance and health benefits of water to all living organisms cannot be overemphasized. Water is an odourless, tasteless, transparent, and almost colorless chemical substance which contains two elements of hydrogen and oxygen and is widely regarded as life by people, but in the real sense, it is more than life itself.

Water is a basic necessity that is indispensable. Humans, animals, and plants all depend on water for their survival. Water is so germane to human existence to the extent that it will be almost impossible to go a day without using water for one thing or the other.

Water helps to regulate the earth’s temperature and equally regulates the temperature of the human body. About 70.9% of the earth is covered by water and the average human body is made up of 55%-65% water.

There are 2 major sources of water namely, ground and surface water. Groundwater is the water that is found below the land while surface water, on the other hand, is found in rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.

According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control,(CDC) Water can be used for direct and indirect purposes. Direct purposes such as bathing, drinking, and cooking, while examples of indirect purposes are the use of water in processing wood to make paper and in producing steel for automobiles. The bulk of the world’s water use is for agriculture, industry, and electricity.

Despite their daily use of water, most people are still oblivious to the health benefits of water and how it can be maximized. In this article, we will discuss 7 health benefits of water to the body.

1) It helps to improve your skin collection

If you are perturbed about improving your skin collection naturally, then drinking enough water should be your best bet. One of the health benefits of water is to moisturize, soften, and glow your skin naturally. It also helps to get rid of stubborn wrinkles.

2) It boosts your energy level and helps your brain function optimally





Another health benefit of water is that it helps to supply needed energy to your body. Also, since around 75% of the brain is made up of water, it helps the brain to think, focus and concentrate better on a given tax.

3) It helps to optimize physical performance

Dehydration can impede your physical performance. If you are not hydrated, you may find it difficult to perform optimally. Hydration helps to improve your physical performance and bring out the best in you.

4) it helps to get rid of body waste

Water plays a major role in processing the removal of body waste through sweat, urine, and faces. These wastes when not removed pose challenges to the body’s well being.

5) It helps to prevent kidney damage

Human kidneys help to regulate the fluid in the body. Water, when not enough in the body can lead to kidney stones which interfere with how our kidneys work.

6) It helps to aid digestion

Water just doesn’t help to quench your taste, it also helps to fasten the digestion of food. It helps to break down the food and therefore allow the nutrients of the food to be easily absorbed by your body.

7) It helps to lift your mood

Dehydration contributes majorly to anger, irritation, tiredness, stress, and other cognitive problems. Keeping your body hydrated at all times decreases your chances of feeling stressed and tired.

From the foregoing, it is apparent that the health benefits of water to the human body system are limitless. The question of the quantity of water to take per day has always been a topic of discussion with backing from different schools of thought. According to the Institute of Medicine(IOM), they recommend a total of 13 cups (about 3 liters) of water each day for men. While they suggest 9 cups (a little over 2 liters) of water each day for women.

The question of whether or not we are taking enough water per day should be on the mind of every reader of this article.

