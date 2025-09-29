Five killed in Ondo highway crash

At least five people lost their lives in a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday evening along the Akure–Ado Ekiti highway at Itaogbolu, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The crash, which involved a commercial bus and a truck loaded with goods, claimed the lives of two adult males, one adult female, and two female children, all of whom died on the spot after a head-on collision.

According to an eyewitness, the scene was harrowing, with victims’ bodies lying by the roadside while the bus driver remained trapped behind the wheel.

Several other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries, while the accident caused a heavy gridlock on the busy highway following a downpour.

It took the combined efforts of motorists and nearby residents to pull survivors from the wreckage before emergency responders arrived.

“The situation was critical. Emergency vehicles and personnel were urgently called to manage the tragedy and prevent further loss of life,” an eyewitness said.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel Ibitoye, attributed the crash to excessive speeding.

He said the remains of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the State Specialist Hospital, Akure, while the injured were also taken there for treatment.

The FRSC boss further cautioned motorists against speeding and reckless driving, stressing that most accidents on the nation’s highways are preventable.

“Drivers must exercise patience, obey traffic rules, and avoid night journeys or overloading. Safety on our highways is a collective responsibility,” Ibitoye warned.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE