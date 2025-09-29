Dangote vs PENGASSAN: FG’s lack of response worrisome — Peter Obi

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the Federal Government’s silence on the ongoing industrial action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

In a statement shared via his official X handle on Monday, Obi warned that the strike, which has already begun to take a toll on citizens and the economy, requires urgent intervention from the authorities.

“I am worried about the lack of response by the Government to the threat and eventual commencement of a strike by PENGASSAN, which is already having a very adverse impact on Nigerian citizens and the Nigerian economy,” Obi said.

He appealed to the Federal Government to engage the union and resolve the dispute in a manner that safeguards the interests of Nigerian workers, investors, and the economy at large.

“The protection of these interests in a win-win manner is the primary responsibility of any responsible Government,” he added.

Obi further urged the government to adopt proactive measures in managing labour disputes, stressing that crises of this nature only worsen the hardship of already struggling Nigerians.

“The Federal Government must learn to nip in the bud the labour crisis that has the potential of creating further suffering for the already struggling citizens of our dear country,” he stated.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of PENGASSAN had last week directed members across the country to immediately shut down crude oil and gas supply to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery following the alleged sack of 800 workers by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery last Thursday.

