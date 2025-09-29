Be ready for engagement under Tinubu, Shettima tells Nigerians in diaspora

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians in the diaspora of greater involvement in the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Shettima gave the assurance during a meeting with Nigerians in the United States on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He urged them to keep faith in Nigeria, saying the country was on the right path under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Each one of you has value addition capabilities in your own way, and your experience is not something you can buy in the market. You have earned it.

“Continue to believe in Nigeria. Nigeria is on the right track. In the fullness of time, we will occupy our rightful place in the comity of nations,” he said.

The Vice President also encouraged Nigerians abroad to be proud of their heritage, citing recent reforms and economic progress.

“Our foreign reserve is crossing the $40 billion mark, the sub-nationals are raking in trillions of naira and we are seeing unprecedented infrastructural investment across the entire country.

“We are investing in the Nigerian youth and students as is the case with NELFUND,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, introduced some Nigerians making strides abroad.

She said the Tinubu administration was giving more attention to diaspora issues.

“Under this administration, it is easier for you to get your passport. Also, the non-resident Bank Verification Number (BVN) is now working.

“You don’t need to come home to get your BVN, and a lot of investment opportunities are now open and available. Most importantly, the economy is being transformed, and Nigeria is now a good place to invest,” she said.

Nigerians at the meeting expressed readiness to invest in mining, health, AI, fintech, the creative industry, and agriculture. They also commended government efforts to improve the ease of doing business.

(NAN)

