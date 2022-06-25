Five die on Buhari expressway in Ogun

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Motorcyclist killed
Five people died on Saturday at Day Waterman College axis along the President Muhammadu Buhari expressway in Ogun State.
The accident, according to information provided by the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), occured at about 3.45 pm.
It involved a Howo Dino Truck yellow colour with registration number T-14214LA and a Mazda 625 silver colour marked KRD 975 HJ.
Tribune Online gathered that the accident was as a result of reckless driving on the part of the driver of the truck, who failed to obey traffic regulations.

Nine persons were involved in the accident, leaving five dead which included two males and three females.

While three female adult were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.


 

