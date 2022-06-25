APC will win next year’s general election in Zamfara — Gov Matawalle

Governor Bello Mohammed has assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 general election.

He was speaking in his home town of Maradun where he hosted the national women leader of the APC, Dr Betta Edu, who was in the state to launch her national empowerment scheme for party women.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media, Zailani Bappa on Saturday quoted the governor as saying that the state will deliver a minimum of 99% performance in the oncoming general elections.

“The various factions of the Party have now become one. The initiative to reconcile has brought all the active politicians that matter in the state under one umbrella. This is a first step to success”, Gov Matawalle said.

He commended the national women leader of the APC for her choice of his state to launch her programme and assured her that the women in the state will not disappoint the party.

He further challenged all political leaders in the stare to borrow a leaf from the women leader who, in spite of being a non-indigene in the state, chose to empower its women.

In her address, Dr Edu said she has learnt a lot from her visit to Zamfara state where she was told a lot of negative things to discourage her from coming.

“What I saw, to the contrary, is a state with good roads, hospitable Women, great ongoing and completed infrastructure development and near opposite of what is said about its security situation”, she revealed.

A total number of 500 women were financially empowered with cash ranging from N20,000 to N100,000 each.