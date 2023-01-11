“The police in Ogun State have begun investigations into the sudden disappearance of a 53- year-old man, Nurudeen Alawiye in the Lafenwa area of Itele.”

Five days into New Year, 53-years-old man disappears in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have begun investigations into the sudden disappearance of a 53 -year-old man, Nurudeen Alawiye in the Lafenwa area of Itele.

The missing man, who was last seen in the early hours of Friday, January 6th 2022 was said to be recovering from a medical operation when the incident happened.

Alawiye had reportedly in the early hours of the day of his disappearance driven himself away from the house, leaving his mobile phone at home.

A police source at Itele Police Station, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune said “The family of the missing man are suspecting the wife.”

“They claimed that the missing man had confided in two of his siblings that his wife was having an affair with another man .”

The police source stated that “The missing and his wife were the only ones at home. They slept together but the following morning, his whereabouts became unknown .”

” He was said to have woken up around 4:30 last Friday and drove his vehicle with Registration No AGL 778 GG out of his compound without saying anything to the wife. The man also did not take his phone with him, when he left .”

The police officer also said, “We have invited the wife and she has made her statement. She will be released today.

Tribune Online also gathered that a younger brother of the missing man was also detained but was later released after the intervention of a senior police officer.

Efforts to speak with the image maker in charge of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi failed as calls to his mobile phone lines were not answered.





