Why Nigeria will continue to produce a ‘JAPA’ generation — Comedian AY

“Nigeria will continue to produce a JAPA generation”

Entertainment
By Abisola Adigun

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly called AY has revealed reasons Nigerians would continue to relocate to other countries in large numbers.

Ayo Makun gave the reason via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He revealed the reasons behind the migration of Nigerians in alarming numbers to seek greener pastures in other countries.

“Nigeria will continue to produce a JAPA generation, not because our land is without milk and honey, but because of evil leaders who usually get into power to gather as much as they can gather for themselves, and then look on and do nothing,” he tweeted.

 

Comments
Frontpage Today

