Fire guts Nigerian pilgrims’ hotel in Makkah

The Imaratus Sanan Hotel on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah, which accommodates about 484 Nigerian pilgrims, was today gutted by fire while the pilgrims and others from around the world were at Mina performing their Hajj rites.

Nigerian pilgrims, like others globally, had departed Makkah for Mina — also known as Tent City — on Wednesday for the five-day Hajj observance. At the time of the fire, the pilgrims were on the second day of the stoning ritual at Jamarat.

The fire guts hotel in Makkah incident, according to a statement made available to Sunday Tribune by the Assistant Director, Information and Publication, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Fatima Sanda Usara, occurred around 12 noon Saudi Arabian time (10 a.m. Nigerian time) on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Usara disclosed that the affected pilgrims were from six Nigerian private tour operator companies and confirmed that no lives were lost in the fire.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) regrets to inform the public of a fire incident that occurred earlier today, Saturday, 7th June 2025, around 12:00 noon (KSA time), at one of the hotels accommodating Nigerian pilgrims on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah,” she said.

“The affected hotel, Imaratus Sanan, was hosting about 484 pilgrims from six Nigerian private tour operator companies. Thankfully, no lives were lost, and all pilgrims are safely in Mina. Immediate emergency response by Saudi authorities and the hotel management helped to contain the fire swiftly and prevent it from spreading throughout the building,” she added.

NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, led a delegation to the site of the incident to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the welfare of the pilgrims.

“Following the incident, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, alongside Commissioner for Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Aliu Abdulrazak, and Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Director Alidu Shutti, promptly visited the location to evaluate the situation and ensure that the welfare of the affected pilgrims is prioritized,” the statement read.

During the visit, Professor Usman expressed concern and ordered the immediate relocation of the affected pilgrims to a new hotel. He assured them that the commission would provide every possible support to cushion the impact of the incident.

“He thanked Almighty Allah that no life was lost in this unfortunate incident and promised that NAHCON would collaborate with the affected tour operators to ensure the smooth resettlement of the pilgrims,” Usara stated.

The Chairman and his team have since inspected the new accommodation, and arrangements for the pilgrims’ resettlement have been finalized.

She further noted that both Professor Usman and Commissioner Abdulrazak commended the prompt response of Saudi emergency services and the cooperation of the hotel staff in controlling the situation.

Reports reaching Sunday Tribune indicate that the fire guts hotel in Makkah caused considerable structural damage, but NAHCON has secured alternative accommodation where the pilgrims will be housed upon their return to Makkah on Sunday.

TRIBUNEONLINE