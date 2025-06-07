Late Queen Elizabeth II didn’t stay overnight in Ijebu Ode in 1956 — Group

The Egbe Bobakeye Okunrin Akile Ijebu has described as false a narrative being circulated on social media that the late Queen Elizabeth II of England slept in Ijebu Ode at the house of the late Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, Chief Adeola Timothy Odutola, during her visit to Nigeria in 1956.

The Giwa of the age grade, Otunba Abiodun Onanuga, said this on Saturday while addressing newsmen in Ijebu Ode, stating that the information was far from the truth. The group took it upon itself to correct the falsehood for posterity.

He explained that the truth is supported by documents after thorough research was carried out by the group through the efforts of two members, Kayode Adesanya and Lekan Odufunlade.

Onanuga said the duo were commissioned to approach the British National Archives to research this controversial history and uncover the facts.

It was found that the she was received at Itoro by the late Awujale, Oba Daniel Adesanya, and later moved to the GRA residence of the colonial head of the old Ijebu Province, now housing the Egbe Bobakeye.

She was reported to have had lunch there before leaving for Lagos. Egbe Bobakeye Okunrin Akile Ijebu decided to embark on a fact-finding mission to clear the air about the misinformation and preserve the integrity of their highly diligent and resourceful people.

“The duo of Kayode Adesanya and Lekan Odufunlade painstakingly checked through volumes of documents for several months and succeeded in obtaining well-compiled information on Her Majesty’s travel, meticulously detailing every point of her official visit to parts of the old Western Region of Nigeria, including where she had lunch.

“They ultimately obtained incontrovertible documentary evidence from the British Government on the itinerary of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Ijebu Ode and our Ule Egbe in 1956.

“On behalf of Egbe Bobakeye, I can now state categorically and indisputably that our own Ule Egbe, which used to be the residence of the British Resident was the venue where the Queen had her lunch.

“This record unequivocally debunks any claim that Her Majesty spent the night in Ijebu Ode because she left for Lagos after visiting the Awujale at Itoro and having lunch at our present Ule Egbe, which at that time housed the colonial administration.”

This fact-finding mission by Egbe Bobakeye serves as a crucial correction to the narrative surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Ijebu Ode, ensuring the historical record is accurate and respected.

