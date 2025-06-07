Elon Musk deletes post claiming Trump was ‘in the Epstein files’

Elon Musk has deleted a controversial tweet in which he claimed—without offering evidence—that US President Donald Trump appeared in documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder’s post, made on Thursday, alleged that Trump was named in the Epstein files. The accusation, unsubstantiated at the time, quickly ignited a political firestorm.

Responding to the claims in an interview with ABC News, Trump lashed out at the billionaire, saying Musk had “lost his mind.”

The clash marks a dramatic escalation in tensions between the two once-close allies.

It follows Musk’s suggestion of launching a new political faction in the United States, tentatively dubbed the “American Party.”

The idea was floated in a poll to his 220 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), where 80 per cent of respondents supported the proposal.

“This is fate,” Musk commented.

Musk’s shift comes as he fiercely criticised the president’s flagship economic proposal, which he labelled the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

He warned the policy could explode the national debt by $2.4 trillion (£1.8 trillion), undermining his own reform work while leading the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk has even called for Trump’s impeachment, suggesting he be replaced by Vice President JD Vance—a bold move just days after stepping down from DOGE.

Trump dismissed the criticism, claiming Musk’s opposition stemmed from cuts to electric vehicle incentives included in the bill.

He added that a full review of Musk’s substantial federal contracts, including $22 billion (£16.2 billion) in agreements with SpaceX, may now be necessary.

In a symbolic jab, sources say the president is considering selling a Tesla vehicle he previously purchased.

The public feud has already had financial consequences.

Tesla shares tumbled 14.3 per cent on Thursday, wiping out approximately $150 billion (£111 billion) in market value.

The high-profile rift continues to develop amid rising tensions in US politics and speculation about third-party movements ahead of the next presidential election.

