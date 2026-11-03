Fire guts feed mill factory in Ibadan

Properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed after a fire ravaged a feed mill factory in the Podo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The fire incident affected a prefabricated building within the factory premises that was being used as a store, although no casualty was recorded.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Dr. Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday.

Akinwande said firefighters, upon arriving at the scene, discovered that the fire had severely affected the prefabricated store but were able to bring it under control and prevent it from spreading to other buildings and facilities within the factory.

He said preliminary investigations suggested that the fire might have been triggered by a spontaneous reaction involving materials used in the factory.