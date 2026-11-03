Toluwanisings’ burial: Police broker peace between feuding parties

Police have intervened in the dispute arising from the burial plan of the late gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

The intervention, as made known in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, was necessitated by allegations of conspiracy, defamation of character and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace between the feuding parties in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The burial arrangement of Toluwanisings, who died on 14 October 2026, has generated heated argument over a reported plan not to bury him in his house in Adegbayi in Egbeda Local Government Area.

The statement read: “The intervention followed information received by the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, psc, mnips, on 28th October 2026, concerning the disagreement between the deceased’s family and associates over the proposed burial arrangements, which had generated tensions and exchanges across various public communication platforms.

“In view of the potential implications of the disagreement for public peace and order, the Commissioner of Police, exercising his statutory responsibilities under Section 4 of the Police Act and other relevant provisions of the law, directed that all parties be invited to the Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, for an intervention aimed at preventing further escalation and facilitating an amicable resolution.

“Consequently, at the conclusion of the engagement held today, 3rd November 2026, all parties, comprising the deceased’s wife, Mrs Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola; his father, Mr Muniru Olayemi; his friends and associates, including Oyindamola Esther, Babadunni Gbolabo and Comrade Lawal Ademola Rafiu, as well as the deceased’s personal assistant and other representatives, entered into and signed a peace undertaking before the Commissioner of Police.

“Under the terms of the undertaking, all parties agreed to maintain peace and be of good behaviour, refrain from any act capable of causing a breach of the peace, and discontinue public exchanges, interviews and discussions capable of inflaming tensions or aggravating the existing disagreement surrounding the unfortunate demise of the singer and related issues.

“Furthermore, the parties expressly undertook to discontinue the dissemination of information, narratives, allegations and publications relating to the matter through social media platforms, print media, radio, blogs and other communication channels, including publications made through their respective proxies, agents, associates and representatives.

“They equally agreed not to grant interviews, provide access or facilitate engagements with individuals or media platforms for the purpose of further disseminating such narratives.

“In addition, each party undertook to direct their respective proxies and associates to desist from making, sponsoring, amplifying or circulating publications capable of reigniting the disagreement or undermining the peace agreement.

“In reinforcing the terms of the undertaking, the Commissioner of Police warned that the agreement must be respected by all parties and extended to their proxies, agents, associates and representatives. He cautioned that no individual should take advantage of the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the singer’s demise to instigate hostility, promote unsubstantiated allegations or engage in conduct capable of disrupting public peace. Any person whose actions constitute an offence under applicable laws will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“The Command therefore called on members of the public, bloggers, media practitioners and other interested individuals to exercise restraint, respect the undertaking entered into by the parties and refrain from amplifying unverified information or publications capable of reigniting tensions.

“All concerned are advised to respect the commitments made by the parties, as any conduct independently amounting to a criminal offence will be addressed in accordance with the law.”