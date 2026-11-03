Ebonyi: Umahi receives grand homecoming as Uburu residents back Tinubu’s re-election

Thousands of residents of Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State turned out on Monday to welcome the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, during a grand, spontaneous homecoming reception.

The residents used the occasion to endorse President Bola Tinubu’s infrastructure development initiatives and throw their weight behind his re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The reception, an unofficial gathering organised by community members, followed Umahi’s consultative engagements with political and community stakeholders in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on November 2, 2026.

Residents drawn from various communities across Uburu and the wider Ohaozara council area gathered to celebrate the former governor, commending his appointment as Minister of Works as a fitting opportunity to deploy his proven track record in infrastructure engineering to national service.

The gathering also served as a platform for community leaders and key stakeholders to express gratitude to President Tinubu for entrusting Umahi with the strategic portfolio of overseeing federal road infrastructure nationwide.

Prominent community figures who addressed the crowd included Onu Okorie, Prince Mathew, and Comrade Kingsley Obini, among other stakeholders.

In their separate remarks, the speakers expressed immense pride in Umahi’s performance in the Federal Executive Council, praising his visible impact on national infrastructure delivery.

They commended President Tinubu for appointing an illustrious son of Ebonyi to lead the ministry, noting that the gesture has brought focused attention to the infrastructure deficit in the South-East region.

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The speakers highlighted the strategic value of ongoing federal road and bridge projects across the South-East, noting that decades of dilapidated highway networks had stifled commerce, aggravated transport costs, and caused severe hardship for motorists and traders.

They urged the Federal Government to sustain its infrastructure drive across the geo-political zone, emphasizing that durable arterial corridors are vital to unlocking the region’s full economic and commercial potential.

Declaring unequivocal backing for President Tinubu’s second-term bid in 2027, the community leaders tied their endorsement to the administration’s aggressive highway renewal agenda and the confidence reposed in Umahi.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday by Francis Nwaze, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Works on Media, the reception capped a series of high-level stakeholder consultations in Abakaliki, where critical political developments and infrastructural priorities affecting Ebonyi State and the nation were reviewed.