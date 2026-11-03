Adeleke flags off N50m school fencing project, promises intervention in Osun education

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has flagged off the construction of a ₦50 million perimeter fencing project at African Church Secondary Grammar School, Ikirun, in Ifelodun Local Government Area, as part of measures to tackle persistent security and encroachment challenges at the institution.

Governor Adeleke, who was represented at the ceremony on Tuesday by his Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, commended the school’s old students association for funding the project, describing the intervention as a commendable display of alumni dedication to educational development.

Speaking at the event, Adewusi attributed several structural and logistical deficits confronting public secondary schools in the state to the school-merger policy implemented by the immediate past administration, noting that the policy led to the abandonment and decay of many existing school facilities.

He, however, assured the school management, staff, and students that the state government would urgently address the concerns raised by the principal, particularly acute teacher shortages and dilapidated infrastructure.

“I have noted everything the principal highlighted concerning the school. You pointed out the acute shortage of teachers, and we have taken note of that. I have also personally inspected the leaking roofs,” Adewusi said.

The Deputy Governor explained that the mass relocation of pupils to mega schools under the previous government resulted in the prolonged disuse and deterioration of legacy structures, while the controversial amalgamation of single-sex institutions created cultural and administrative dislocations.

“If we were to recount everything, it might sound like playing politics. But the reality is that when the previous administration moved students to mega schools and abandoned these legacy facilities—alongside the controversial merging of boys and girls—it severely disrupted education in the state. By God’s grace, we are methodically addressing these challenges,” he said.

Adewusi also expressed gratitude to the school’s alumni and teaching staff for their support during the August 15 governorship election, reassuring them that Governor Adeleke remains committed to delivering targeted developmental interventions across the education sector.

Earlier in his remarks, the President of the African Church Secondary Grammar School Old Students Association, Pastor Aderemi Ojedapo, stated that the association prioritised the perimeter fencing due to rampant encroachment on the institution’s landed property by neighbouring communities.

He explained that alumni members across Nigeria and in the diaspora unanimously resolved that securing the school perimeter was crucial to safeguarding lives and property.

“One of the major challenges confronting this school has been unlawful encroachment on its land by surrounding communities. Old students, both at home and abroad, resolved that perimeter fencing must be treated as an urgent priority to stop the encroachment and guarantee round-the-clock security for the students and teachers,” Ojedapo stated.

He disclosed that the association had pooled and committed ₦50 million to execute the project.

On the deficit of instructional staff, Ojedapo noted that the alumni body has continued to hire and support ad-hoc teachers within its limited financial resources, while urging the state government to deploy permanent teachers to the school to ensure standard teaching and learning.