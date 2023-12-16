A devastating fire outbreak occurred on Saturday morning, destroying more than 30 provision shops in the roadblock area of Jalingo, the capital city of Taraba State.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined. Some shop owners attributed the incident to black marketeers allegedly cooking gas on the premises, while others pointed fingers at an iron welder.

Reports from the Tribune also mentioned that upon the arrival of the fire service, approximately 30 minutes after being notified, angry youths confronted and impeded the efforts of the firefighters.

This led to the fire service personnel leaving the scene without containing the blaze, exacerbating the situation.

In response to the escalating threat posed to the Okacha and MRS fuel stations and other businesses in the vicinity, the Nigerian police force intervened.

They mobilised and utilised teargas to disperse the agitated youths, creating a safe space for the fire service personnel to return and prevent further escalation of the fire outbreak.

