The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has sensitised communities and other critical stakeholders in the southern part of Kaduna State to the dangers of illegal mining activities in the area.

The meeting, which was under the supervision of the Northwest office of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals, brought some mining stakeholders from the zone to Kafanchan, Jema’a LGA, who brainstormed and chatted about a way forward for effective and sustainable development in the mining sector.

While presenting his paper during the town hall meeting, the acting zonal mines coordinator of North West Kaduna, Kutman Hosea Ali, explained that the ministry is committed to enhancing collaboration and understanding among all stakeholders.

He said the ministry is ready to provide a conducive environment for sustainable mining activities in the area, saying Southern Kaduna is an emerging mining hub in the area, so there is a need for sensitization.

“We are here on behalf of the minister, who directed that a meeting of this nature be held in Kaduna and Kafanchan in particular.

“This is because Southern Kaduna is coming up as an active mining zone; it’s active in the sense that lithium, which is becoming a hot cake globally, is found predominantly here.”

“That is why we have come to sensitise the communities and the mining companies to their responsibilities to each other,” he stated.

He identified issues of consent, community development agreements, surface rent, and environmental impact assessment as major sources of conflict between host communities and mining companies.

“When they give you a mining licence, before you do anything, go and identify the owners of the land, show your licence covers, and explain to them all that is needed for proper understanding before proceeding to start mining, ‘he added.

Ali urged mining companies to ensure they obtained the necessary mining licences and permits before mobilising people to the site.

He enjoined artisanal miners to form a small-scale cooperative association to operate legally and enhance their activities.

The coordinator stressed that the ministry remains committed to ensuring that mining activities in Southern Kaduna are carried out responsibly, with the utmost consideration for the environment and the welfare of local communities.

He also took time to educate all the stakeholders on the roles, responsibilities, and penalties meted out to all players in the mining chain, as contained in the ministry’s mining acts.

Earlier, in his paper presentation, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) from Kaduna Command, Mr Eric Billy, reminded all stakeholders at the town hall meeting that illegal mining is an economic crime that must be reported and offenders must face the consequences of their actions.

“People should try and get the requisite licence because there are a lot of them involved in this illegal licencing, and when the EFCC goes after them, they will complain of witch hunting only for a deeper investigation to reveal they are culpable, he narrated.

He also cautioned those with the mining licence to operate within the scope of the permission given to them.

Billy also appealed to royal fathers and community heads to ensure they requested a copy of the mining licence from companies and miners that they noticed in their environment.

“Even after verifying the truth of the licence and other documents, make sure such individuals and companies provide the necessary preventive kits to protect the community youths that may be engaged in the exploration of the minerals, “he concluded.

In his goodwill message, the Chief of Moroa, Mr Tagwai Sambo, expressed delight with the town hall meeting aimed at sensitising his people, promising to talk to subjects about obeying all mining laws.

Also speaking, the second-in-command of the Kafanchan police area command, CSP Samson Dodo, expressed his commitment to supporting the communities, the companies, and the federal government by ensuring law and order are maintained in such mining localities.

Monday Barau, who spoke on behalf of mining companies in Kaduna, attributed the poor contribution of the sector to Nigeria’s economy to illegal mining

Mr Barau solicited the support of stakeholders to reposition the mining sector and maximise its potential.

In attendance at the one-day town hall sensitization meeting are security personnel, royal fathers, mining companies, and community and local government representatives, among others.

