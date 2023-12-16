Anambra governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has assured that the current administration is keen on consolidating current milestones recorded in the state’s health sector.

Mrs Soludo stated this in her address at the 2023 annual surveillance and routine immunisation programme performance review and award meeting organised by the Anambra State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO in Awka on Friday.

Part of the activities of the event was to honour individuals and transition committee chairmen who have supported primary health care accessibility at the grassroots and have also done very well in promoting surveillance and routine immunisation in their local domains.

In her speech at the event, Mrs Soludo explained that the present administration has made significant efforts to promote childhood and other immunisation activities in the 21 local government areas of Anambra State.

She mentioned the inputs of traditional rulers and transition committee chairmen in the just-concluded Outbreak Responses one and two, noting that the local stakeholders showed excellent commitment by coordinating expanded health teams of their respective health authorities to improve vaccination rates in Anambra State.

She also praised the impact of implementing partners like the World Health Organisation, WHO, UNICEF, and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, and promised that despite the recorded achievements in the state’s health sector, the present administration is determined to achieve more.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, hailed the influence of the governor’s wife in the implementation of most health sector reforms in Anambra State, especially in the area of primary health.

In their respective remarks, the Anambra State Coordinator of WHO, Dr. Abdulnasir Adamu, and the UNICEF representative, Dr. Olusoji Akinleye, disclosed that Anambra State has performed so well in the national immunisation ratings, primary health care index, and maternal and infant mortality control, pointing to the impact of the governor’s wife’s healthy living crusade on the results.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to transition committee chairmen whose local government areas won the challenge, as well as health workers who were adjudged to have performed optimally in their respective jobs.

The Commissioner for Environment, Engineer Felix Odimegwu, the Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Pharmacist Chisom Uchem, and TC chairmen from Anambra East and West, Anaocha, Idemili South, Awka South, and Nnewi North and South were at the event.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…Mrs