Fintiri imposes curfew on Adamawa

The Adamawa State government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew throughout the state to curtail the looting of warehouses that began Sunday morning in some locations in the state capital.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri made the declaration at a state-wide broadcast on Sunday.

He said: “I have declared and imposed an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew throughout the State beginning from 3 o’clock Sunday the 25th of October 2020.

“Movement by all manner of vehicles except as authorized is hereby prohibited as the curfew comes into effect.

“As a responsible government, we shall do everything within our powers to protect the lives of every citizen and will not brook any lawlessness within our boundaries,” the governor said.

Fintiri said that the decision became imperative following the activities of “some misguided elements” who have broken into warehouses owned by the state government and carted away COVID-19 palliatives.

“While this government respects the rights of the citizens to seek redress, it is not blind to the fact that there is a civilized and responsible way of channelling genuine grievances.

“I charge every citizen to remain calm as we navigate this current situation,” he stated.

